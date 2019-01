Man, 67, shot in head while sitting inside a home in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot in the head Tuesday evening in the Chicago Lawn community on the Southwest Side.

The 67-year-old was sitting inside a home when he heard shots and felt pain about 5:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the back of the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

He was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.