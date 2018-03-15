Man, 68, missing from Southwest Side

A 68-year-old man was reported missing Thursday from Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Marcello Nunez-Ramirez was last seen March 5 in the area near West 58th Street and South Troy Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was wearing a red and gray sweater and dark blue sweat pants, police said.

Nunez-Ramirez was described as a 5-foot-6, 170 pound Hispanic man with light complexion.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts was asked to call Chicago Police’s Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.