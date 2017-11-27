Man, 68, with schizophrenia reported missing from Austin

Police are searching for a 68-year-old man with schizophrenia who was reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Arns Williams was last seen Sunday from the 900 block of South Austin, which borders west suburban Oak Park, according to Chicago Police.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-7 white man, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds with brown eyes, a bald head, stubbly facial hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and gray windbreaker, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.