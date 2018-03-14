Man, 69, fatally struck by vehicle in West Ridge

A 69-year-old man died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle last month on the Northwest Side.

Al Ruben, of the West Ridge neighborhood, was struck by a vehicle about 7 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ruben was crossing Touhy Avenue headed south when he was struck by a Honda CRV that was turning west onto Touhy Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at Seasons Hospice at Holy Cross Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died from complications of injuries he suffered when he was struck. His death was ruled an accident.

Police said Ruben was crossing against the light when he was struck and the driver was not cited.