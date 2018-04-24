Man, 69, missing from Hanover Park last seen near Springfield

A 69-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday from northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Antonio Pioquinto was last seen Monday morning and could be endangered, according to an alert released by Illinois State Police.

Pioquinto was described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and gray hair, state police said. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

Pioquinto’s last known location was at the Fast Stop in downstate Litchfield, police said. He was driving a 2017 sliver Chevrolet Equinox with license plate ZX74231.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hanover Park police at (630) 823-5532.