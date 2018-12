Man, 69, missing from River North

Police are looking for a 69-year-old man who is missing from River North.

Wayne Hendricks was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Saturday near the 100 block of West Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.

Hendricks is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing about 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat with a red collar and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.