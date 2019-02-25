Man, 69, missing from West Englewood: police

A 69-year-old man was reported missing Friday morning from the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Larry Johnson was last seen at 9 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Wood Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Johnson was described as a 5-foot-8, 200-pound, bald black man, police said. He was last seen wearing a red, checkered flannel shirt and black, red-striped sweatpants.

His car is a 2006 dark blue Lexus SUV with the Illinois license plate number, “ICEBYRD,” police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.