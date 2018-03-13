Man, 69, reported missing from Gage Park

Police are searching for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month from the Gage Par neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Marcello Nunez-Ramirez was last March 5 near the intersection on 58th and Troy streets, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Nunez-Ramirez is described as a 5-foot-6, 170-pound Hispanic man with balding gray hair, brown eyes and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a red and gray sweater.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8380.