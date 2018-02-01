Man, 70, dies of injuries from oxygen tank fire at senior facility in Montclare

A 70-year-old man died Tuesday of injuries he suffered in an oxygen tank fire at a senior home in the Montclare neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded about noon Jan. 9 to the Montclare Senior Residences at 6650 W. Belden Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Albert G. Papson, 70, suffered burns and was taken to Community First Medical Center, but was later transferred to the Burn Center at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, authorities said.

Papson died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of complications from burns he suffered in an oxygen tank fire caused by the careless use of smoking materials.

Heart disease and lung cancer were listed as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block as the facility.

The Montclare Senior Residences are managed by Pacific Management Inc., according to city records.

A representative of the company was not available for comment Thursday night and messages were not immediately returned.