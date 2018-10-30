Man, 70, killed in Crystal Lake fire

A 70-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being pulled from a fire at his home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Just after 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Sussex Lane and found Aaron Argullin unresponsive inside the home, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Argullin was rushed Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in Huntley, where he died within the hour, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday afternoon found Argullin suffered smoke and soot inhalation and blunt force trauma to his spine, the medical examiner’s office said. The autopsy didn’t rule on the cause or manner of his death pending further studies

No foul play was suspected, the coroner’s office said.

Crystal Lake fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.