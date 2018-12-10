Man, 70, missing from Burns Harbor since Saturday

Authorities are looking for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday from northwest Indiana.

Robert O. Mottinger was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday and is missing from Burns Harbor, Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Indiana State Polie. He “is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Mottinger was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound white man with blue eyes and gray hair, police said He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with gray sleeves and gray sweatpants.

He also has multiple tattoos, including an eagle on one shoulder, a cross on his chest and barbed wire on both arms, according to police. He was driving a red 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 four-door pickup with Indiana license plates reading VOF590 and an “American flag/eagle-designed bug deflector on the front.”

Anyone with information about Mottinger was asked to call 911 or the Burns Harbor Police Department at (219) 787-9411.