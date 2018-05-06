Man, 70, missing from Marquette Park

Monroe Jackson was last seen Wednesday | Chicago Police

A 70-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Monroe Jackson was last Wednesday in the area of 63rd Street and Talman Avenue, according to Chicago Police. He was known to frequent the area of 63rd and Ashland.

Jackson was wearing a turtle neck, khaki-colored pants, a baseball cap and hearing aids, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-7 tall, 140 pound black man with gray and white hair, police said.

Anyone who knows about Jackson’s whereabouts was asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.