Man, 70, missing from Gresham: police

A 70-year-old man was reported missing Saturday from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Flennard Boyd was last seen Aug. 17 before he went missing from the 1800 block of West 79th, according to Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 175-pound black man with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his arms, legs and chest.

He was last seeing wearing a beige jacket, navy blue pants, a black and white shirt and light blue leather shoes, police said. Boyd has an Illinois state identification card with him.

Anyone with information about Boyd’s whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.