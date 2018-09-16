Man, 71, fatally struck by truck while riding bike in Indiana

A man was fatally struck by a truck while riding his bicycle Sunday morning in Valparaiso, Indiana.

William Sattler, 71, of Valparaiso, was riding his bike eastbound when he was struck by a 2008 pickup truck headed in the same direction about 11:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway, according to the Porter County Coroner.

Sattler was thrown from his bike and landed on the side of the road, the coroner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries caused by the collision, the coroner’s office said.

It was unclear if any citations or charges were filed.

No further information was immediately available.