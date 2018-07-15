Man, 72, caught in gunfire on Northwest Side

A 72-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Saturday night on the border of the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a red SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was hit in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

He did not appear to be the target of the shooting, according to a police source. Area North detectives were investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death only hours earlier in the same neighborhood.