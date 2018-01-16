Man, 72, critically injured in Englewood house fire

A 72-year-old man was critically injured in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Crews were called about 1:25 p.m. to the blaze in the 7300 block of South May, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Larry Langford. The man was rescued from the attic of the burning house.

The man was unresponsive, but fire crews performed CPR to resuscitate him, fire officials said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

The fire has since been extinguished, the fire department said. No working smoke detectors were heard when crews arrived at the house.