72-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Chicago Lawn

A 72-year-old man died two weeks after being struck by a vehicle in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jesus Lopez was crossing the street about 10 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 6100 block of South California when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Chicago police the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lopez was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block where he was struck.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Lopez died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police said the driver was issued a citation for not stopping for a pedestrian.