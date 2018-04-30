Man, 72, fatally shot in Fox Lake

A 72-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in north suburban Fox Lake, according to police.

About 2:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the 100 block of Eagle Point Road for a gunshot victim, Lake County police said.

The man was taken to Centegra Northern Illlinois Medical Center in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lake County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death.

Fox Lake Police were investigating the shooting. There was no further threat to the community, police said.