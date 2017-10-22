Man, 72, reported missing from Near West Side

Police are searching for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing from the Near West Side.

James Felder was last seen about 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at his apartment in the 300 block of South Throop, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Felder is described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He walks with a cane and typically wears a hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.