Man, 72, reported missing from northwest Indiana

Police are searching for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing from northwest Indiana.

James Strouzas, of Dyer, Indiana, was last seen about 10 a.m. Friday driving a light green 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana plate MOMBMK, according to Dyer police. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Strouzas is described as a 5-foot-10, 215-pound white man with white hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue and red baseball hat, black jacket, blue sweater, blue jeans and brown and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Dyer police at (219) 746-2401, (219) 660-0001 or 911.