Man, 73, dies after crashing car into tree in Aurora

A 73-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Monday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 9 a.m., the man was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus north in the 900 block of North Edgelawn Avenue when the car left the roadway and struck a tree, Aurora police said in a Facebook post.

The man was found unresponsive and rushed to an Aurora hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in Montgomery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he may have “suffered a medical episode that led to the crash,” police said.

Anyone with information should call the the Aurora Police Department Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330.