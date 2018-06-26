Man, 73, dies of injuries in Des Plaines crash

A man died Monday of injuries he suffered in a crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

John Johnson, 73, was involved in a crash in the 1800 block of South River Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information about when the crash occurred was not available.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 5:27 a.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Chicago’s Irving Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries in the crash, officials said. Cardiovascular disease was listed as a contributing cause. His death was ruled an accident.

Des Plaines police did not immediately respond to a request for more inforamtion Tuesday afternoon.