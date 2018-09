Man, 73, found shot to death in Rogers Park

A 73-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

He was found with a gunshot wound to his head at 10:07 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Sherwin, according to Chicago police. He may have been wounded during a robbery.

No further information was immediately made available.

Area North detectives were investigating.