Man, 73, missing from East Garfield Park

Police are looking for a 73-year-old man missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Joseph McCullough was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West Washington Street, according to Chicago police.

McCullough was described as a 5-foot-5 black man weighing about 125 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, dark tan pants and a beige army style cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.