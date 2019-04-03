Man, 74, reported missing from NW Indiana

Portage police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing Monday from northwest Indiana.

H. John Blumenthal of Portage was last seen driving a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black top and Indiana plate 512LWZ, according to an alert from the Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children and Missing Endangered Adults. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

The alert describes him as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound man with gray hair and brown eyes. He has an eagle Navy tattoo on his right arm, a scar on his back and an appendix scar.

Blumenthal was last seen wearing a green shirt with a stripe across the middle, jeans and black shoes, the alert said.

Anyone with information regarding Blumenthal’s whereabouts should contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122.