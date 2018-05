Man, 74, reported missing from West Englewood

A 74-year-old man was reported missing Monday from the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Donald January was last seen earlier Monday in the 6700 block of South Wood, according to Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.