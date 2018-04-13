Man, 74, shot by police in northwest Indiana

A man was shot by a police officer Friday afternoon in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

Officers responded after a male called 911 about 1:40 p.m. from the 7100 block of West 132nd Avenue and hung up, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

When an officer with the Cedar Lake Police Department arrived in the block, a 74-year-old man came out of a home in the block with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. The man didn’t follow commands from the officer to drop the weapon.

He was shot by the officer when he raised the weapon, the sheriff’s office said. The man was taken to St. Anthony Health in Crown Point, Indiana for treatment. The officer was not hurt.

The officer’s use of force was under investigation by the sheriff’s office.