Man, 75, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in Brighton Park

A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday while crossing a street in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Luciano Mendoza was walking west across 38th Street at 5:34 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle as it traveled south on California through a green light at the intersection, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mendoza was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:58 a.m., authorities said. His home address wasn’t immediately known.

Mendoza died from injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic citation, police said.