Man, 75, missing from NW Side: police

A 75-year-old man was reported missing Monday from the Schorsch Forest View neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Andrew Lazazzera was last seen that day in the 4600 block of North Delphia Avenue, according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police. He was described as a 5-foot-8, 240-pound white man with hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Lazazzera may be driving a silver 2014 BMW i3 electric vehicle with the Illinois license plate number, “1257552,” police said. He is known to hang around the Eisenhower Public Library and Norwood Park Senior Center.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.