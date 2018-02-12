Priest, 76, missing from Portage Park

A 76-year-old priest was reported missing Monday night from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Janusz Torbus was last seen about 1:40 p.m. Monday at a Sears store at Irving Park Road and Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Torbus worked as a priest in Poland, but wass not a practicing priest in Chicago, police said.

Police said Torbus was dressed in all black, including a black hat, and was last seen leaving the store on surveillance video carrying a black bag.

Torbus only speaks Polish and has been diagnosed with dementia, police said. He might have gotten on a CTA bus, and it is likely he will not be able to find his way home.

He was described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, about 6-foot and 200 pounds, police said.

A message left with the Archdioceses of Chicago was not immediately returned Monday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.