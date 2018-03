Man, 76, missing from South Shore

Police are looking for a 76-year-old man missing from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Henry “L” Stanton was last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday near the 7400 block of S. Yates, according to Chicago Police.

Stanton was described as a 5-foot-6 black man weighing about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, a red sweater and a blue Columbia coat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.