Man, 76, reported missing from Round Lake

A 76-year-old man was reported missing Sunday morning from north suburban Round Lake.

Dale Kropke was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an alert from Round Lake police. Kropke may have been going to an appointment at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He uses a walker to get around.

Kropke is described as a 6-foot, 215-pound white man with gray hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, police said. He drives a gold 21010 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate No. BANI 1.

Anyone with information about Kropke’s whereabouts should call Round Lake police at (847) 270-9111.