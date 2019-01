Man, 76, shot dead in Oak Forest

A 76-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in south suburban Oak Forest.

Melvin A. Sandahl was shot in the head at 1:39 a.m. in the 15700 block of Heron Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sandahl was rushed to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he died less than an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block as the shooting.

Oak Forest police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.