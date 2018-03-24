Man, 78, reported missing from Near North Side

Police are searching for a 78-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon from the Near North Side.

Kennedy Saez was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 400 block of West North Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Saez is described as a 5-foot-7, 210-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair, a gray beard and an olive complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray collared shirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a navy baseball cap.

He is known to frequent the areas of Lasalle Drive and Clark Street and Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about Saez’s whereabouts should call Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8380.