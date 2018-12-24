Man, 79, missing from Fuller Park

Police are looking for a 79-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday from the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Carlos Douglas was last seen about 10 a.m. in the area near 4250 South Princeton Avenue, police said.

Douglas is described as a 5-foot-8 black man weighing about 150 pounds with graying hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark gray hooded coat and light gray tennis shoes, police said.

He may appear to be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.