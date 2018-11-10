Man, 80, killed in Hobart

Police were investigating the death of a man who was killed Thursday in Hobart, Indiana.

John Yakubec, 80, was taken to St. Mary Medical Center about 3:20 p.m. Thursday with multiple injuries to his head, according to Hobart police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was flown to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 11:05 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Saturday found that Yakubec died of multiple blunt force head injuries sustained in an assault. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Hobart police were conducting a homicide investigation.