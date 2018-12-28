Man, 80, missing from West Lawn

Police are looking for an 80-year-old man who is missing from the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Flavio Chavez-Perez was last seen about noon Friday in the 3900 block of West 71st Street, according to Chicago police.

Chavez-Perez is described as a 5-foot-11 Hispanic man weighing about 200 pounds with brown and gray hair and green eyes. He only speaks Spanish, police said.

He was last seen wearing a beige cowboy hat, a blue jacket, blue pants and tan shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.