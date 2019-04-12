Man, 80, gets CPR after being struck by vehicle near 31st Street Beach

Paramedics were performing CPR on an 80-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Friday near the 31st Street Beach on the South Side.

The man was struck about 7:50 p.m. at 31st Street and Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Fire Dept.

He was taken in “very critical” condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the department said.

Additional details have not been released.