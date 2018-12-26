Man, 81, missing from northwest Indiana: police

An 81-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday from northwest Indiana.

Romulo Najera was last seen at 9 a.m. on Christmas Day in Hammond and “is believed to be in extreme danger,” according to a statement from Indiana State Police. He may require medical assistance as well.

Najera was described as a 5-foot-7, 190-pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-patterned hat, white button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hammond police at (219) 660-0000.