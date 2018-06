Authorities cancel Amber Alert for 81-year-old man

Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for an 81-year-old man reported missing early Saturday by west suburban Wheaton police.

George Sengstock was last seen about 9:20 p.m. Friday driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruz south on I-57, according to an Amber alert.

He was last seen wearing a Blackhawks hoodie and hat, and black jeans.

Sengstock was last tracked to I-57 in Monee, Illinois.

The Amber alert was canceled Saturday morning.