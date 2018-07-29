Man, 81, struck by vehicle, killed in Burbank

An 81-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Burbank.

Bronislawa Kois, of Burbank, was struck at the intersection of West 79th Street and Narragansett Avenue and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Sunday found that Kois died from multiple injuries caused by a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian. His death was ruled an accident.

Burbank police were not immediately available to provide more details on the incident.