Man, 82, missing from Indiana in ‘extreme danger’

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Lafayette, Indiana.

Paul Howard Skees was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and is believed to be driving a red 2010 Ford F-150 with Indiana plates. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to Indiana State Police.

Skees is described as a 5-foot-8 white man, weighing about 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a t-shirt and a jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office (765) 423-9321 or 911.