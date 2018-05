Man, 83, missing from Bronzeville

An 83-year-old man was reported missing from the Bronzeville area on the South Side.

Thomas Williams was last seen about 7 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Williams was wearing a beige coat and dark sweater, white gym shoes and an orange backpack, police said. He was described as a 6-feet-tall, 120 pound black man with gray hair.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.