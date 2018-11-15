Man, 83, missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for an 83-year-old man who is missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Juan Mendoza was last seen about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Avers, according to Chicago police.

Mendoza is described as a 5-foot-5 hispanic man weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a beige coat, a gray sweater, blue jeans, brown dress shoes and a red skull cap with a white stripe, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Special Victims Unit (312) 747-8380.