Man, 83, missing from South Chicago is “high risk” case: police

Police are asking South Chicago residents to be on the lookout for a missing elderly man they say is at “high risk.”

Willie Holland, 83, was last seen March 29 in the area of East 92nd Street and South Burley Avenue on the South Side, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He suffers from dementia and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around.

Police describe Holland as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound black man with brown eyes, gray, balding hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information as to Holland’s location is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.

