Man, 84, found after being missing from Galewood

Jani Baba was reported missing Thursday from the Galewood neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police have found an 84-year-old man reported missing last week from the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jani Baba was last seen Thursday in the area of Armitage and Sayre avenues, according to Chicago Police. He was considered at high risk.

Baba was found on Wednesday, police said.