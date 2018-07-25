07/25/2018, 11:16pm
Man, 84, found after being missing from Galewood
Jani Baba was reported missing Thursday from the Galewood neighborhood. | Chicago Police
Police have found an 84-year-old man reported missing last week from the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Jani Baba was last seen Thursday in the area of Armitage and Sayre avenues, according to Chicago Police. He was considered at high risk.
Baba was found on Wednesday, police said.