Man, 85, reported missing from Dunning
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are searching for an 85-year-old man who went missing Wednesday from the Dunning community on the Northwest Side.
Gerasimos Petratos was reported missing from the 3800 block of North Pittsburgh, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
Petratos is described as a 5-foot-2, 150-pound white man with gray hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion, police said. He is driving a gold 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plate A974 928.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 744-8266.