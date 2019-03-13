Man, 85, reported missing from Dunning

Police are searching for an 85-year-old man who went missing Wednesday from the Dunning community on the Northwest Side.

Gerasimos Petratos was reported missing from the 3800 block of North Pittsburgh, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Petratos is described as a 5-foot-2, 150-pound white man with gray hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion, police said. He is driving a gold 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plate A974 928.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 744-8266.