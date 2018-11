Man, 86, missing from Palos Park found

An 86-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night from southwest suburban Palos Park has been found.

Bobby L. Miller was inside a Walgreens store shortly before 8 p.m. near 130th Street and Route 45 in Palos Park but was reported missing shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday when he never returned to his home, according to a statement from Palos Park police. He was found Thursday by Chicago police officers Thursday afternoon, police said.