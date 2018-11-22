Man, 86, missing from Palos Park

Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night from southwest suburban Palos Park.

Bobby L. Miller was inside a Walgreens store shortly before 8 p.m. near 130th Street and Route 45 in Palos Park, according to a statement from Palos Park police. He never returned to his home, which is about a block from the store. He was reported missing shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Miller was last seen driving his dark gray 2005 Nissan Murano with an Illinois license plate of Q929163, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 448-2191.