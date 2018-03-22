Man, 88, charged with shooting woman before standoff with SWAT team in Rosemoor

A man was charged with a shooting Tuesday afternoon that led to a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team in the Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood.

Gene Sanderlin, 88, shot a 22-year-old woman in the legs about 3:15 p.m. after an argument inside a home in the 10400 block of South King, according to Chicago Police. The woman was able to run to a neighbor’s home, at which point authorities were called.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Responding officers saw Sanderlin in the window of the home, but he refused to come out, according to police. A SWAT team was called to the scene for the barricade situation.

Sanderlin, who lives in the same block, eventually came out of the home and was arrested about 8:50 p.m., police said. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.